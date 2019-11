Bay Area group reports on air quality after storage tank fire at NuStar in Crockett

EMBED >More News Videos VIDEO: Massive flames, smoke rise from NuStar Energy facility fire (1 of 2) A massive fire at the NuStar Energy Facility in Crockett sent a thick plume of black smoke into the air, and it could be seen in other parts of the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A committee of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District met Wednesday and discussed the storage tank fire at the NuStar plant in Crockett The BAAQMD says the Oct. 15 fire sent high levels of smoke particles into the air, but county health officials say smoke did not contain unusually high levels of toxins.On Wednesday, the air quality district's CEO said the incident is an opportunity to review the group's role and response during emergencies."During this event, I got a lot of emails from the board (asking), 'Why aren't you out there?'" CEO Jack Broadbent said. "We were too busy trying to communicate to the public and try to coordinate our activities to really explain roles and things like that."The BAAQMD's announcement comes at the same time that ABC7 News learned the NuStar Energy Plant resumed partial operations following the fire in Crockett.The cause of the mid-October fire is still not yet known.