Bay Area group reports on air quality after storage tank fire at NuStar in Crockett

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5621866" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

VIDEO: Massive flames, smoke rise from NuStar Energy facility fire (1 of 2)

A massive fire at the NuStar Energy Facility in Crockett sent a thick plume of black smoke into the air, and it could be seen in other parts of the Bay Area.