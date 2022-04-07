Bay Area faces summerlike spring heat with possible record-setting temps

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11673399" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An expert explains why early heatwaves combined with California's drought is priming our lands for a fire season starting as early as May.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Forecasters warned of unseasonable heat up and down California on Thursday as a strong ridge of high pressure continued to build across the West.Record or near-record highs were likely in many areas, with gusty Santa Ana winds thrown into the mix in Southern California.Temperatures topped 80 degrees (26.6 Celsius) before 9 a.m. at some locations, the National Weather Service said.The conditions elevated fire danger but red flag warnings were not issued because vegetation remains relatively green. Firefighters and helicopters quickly responded to a brush fire Wednesday in Los Angeles County and stopped its spread.The heat was predicted to persist through Friday before dramatic cooling during the weekend brings a chance of precipitation early next week, including mountain snow showers.The Bay Area should expect a 1 on the Storm Impact Scale Monday.The spring heat wave follows an exceptionally dry winter that leaves California to face another year of drought and tightening water supplies.The Sierra Nevada snowpack, a key part of the water supply, is just 30% of the April 1 average, the date when it historically is at its peak, according to the California Department of Water Resources.The Sacramento weather office said the outlook for mid-April and beyond favors a continued warmer-than-normal temperature pattern.