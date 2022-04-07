Bay Area faces summerlike spring heat with possible record-setting temps

Record or near-record highs were likely in many areas, with gusty Santa Ana winds thrown into the mix in Southern California.
Temperatures topped 80 degrees (26.6 Celsius) before 9 a.m. at some locations, the National Weather Service said.
The conditions elevated fire danger but red flag warnings were not issued because vegetation remains relatively green. Firefighters and helicopters quickly responded to a brush fire Wednesday in Los Angeles County and stopped its spread.
The heat was predicted to persist through Friday before dramatic cooling during the weekend brings a chance of precipitation early next week, including mountain snow showers.
The Bay Area should expect a 1 on the Storm Impact Scale Monday.
The spring heat wave follows an exceptionally dry winter that leaves California to face another year of drought and tightening water supplies.
The Sierra Nevada snowpack, a key part of the water supply, is just 30% of the April 1 average, the date when it historically is at its peak, according to the California Department of Water Resources.
The Sacramento weather office said the outlook for mid-April and beyond favors a continued warmer-than-normal temperature pattern.
