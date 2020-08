PG&E says power outages possible tonight due to California heat wave

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Due to the statewide heat wave, Pacific Gas and Electric could shut off electricity Saturday to conserve energy.In a statement, California Independent System Operator (CAISO), Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) may be required to conduct rotating power outages Saturday night between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.. A final decision by CAISO will be made later today.The utility company says PG&E's emergency operations center is open and the team is continuing to monitor the situation throughout the weekend and into next week. As the statewide heatwave continues, PG&E strongly encourages all customers to conserve energy through next Wednesday.On Friday evening, PG&E was directed by California Independent System Operator (ISO) to initiates rotating outages throughout the state.The Stage 3 Emergency declaration was called after extreme heat drove up electricity demand across California, causing the ISO to dip into its operating reserves for supply to cover demand.PG&E says due to the emergency it was unable to notify customers in advance of the rotating power outages, which impacted customers in the following counties: El Dorado, Marin, Napa, San Mateo and Sonoma.Earlier this week the state issued a Flex Alert, warning residents that this week's heat wave could put a strain on the state's power grid.For the latest on PG&E outages across the Bay Area click here.