Sweltering heat to move into Bay Area Friday, temps could top triple-digits

SAN FRANCISCO -- The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Friday, when temperatures may top triple digits in several regions of the Bay Area.

The hottest condition are expected in the interior portions of the North, East and South Bay, as well as the Santa Cruz mountains and interior Central Coast, with temperatures between 93 to 102 possible, with overnight lows 60s in the valleys with 70s in the hills.



The Excessive Heat Watch is in effect Friday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. for the interior valleys and mountains of the North Bay and East Bay, the Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley from San Jose to the eastern Santa Clara hills, the mountains of San Benito County and interior Monterey County.

This includes the cities of Angwin, Santa Rosa, South Santa Rosa, Napa, San Rafael, Petaluma, Novato, Rohnert Park, Concord, Antioch, Livermore, Walnut Creek, Pleasanton, Pittsburg, San Ramon, Stockton, Scotts Valley, Boulder Creek, Day Valley, San Jose, Blackhawk, Greenfield and King City.

ABC7 News meteorologists warn that extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

The heat watch also includes a reminder that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

