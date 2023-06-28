Our first Heat Advisory of 2023 has been issued for a large portion of the Bay Area starting Friday afternoon and lasting through the weekend.

Parts of Bay Area to see triple-digit temperatures over weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Our first Heat Advisory of 2023 has been issued for a large portion of the Bay Area starting Friday afternoon and lasting through the weekend. Our last Heat Advisory was over Labor Day weekend last year.

The first warm spell of the year is always the hardest on our bodies, especially with how cool our spring has been. Knowing the signs of heat illness will be important this weekend.

Latest forecast highs have increased a few degrees with triple digit heat expected in our warmest cities both Friday and Saturday. The coast still stays relatively mild in the 60s, 70s.

Heat will ease early next week and the 4th of July is looking pleasant with temperatures back near average.

THIS WEEK

