Bay Area experiences hydrogen shortage after explosion

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- An explosion at a chemical plant in Santa Clara County this past weekend has the drivers of hydrogen fueled vehicles going nowhere fast.The facility is owned and operated by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., a hydrogen supplier.It's supposed to be the fuel of the future but along with innovation there are growing pains.Hydrogen fueling stations across the Bay Area were down Monday following the explosion.RELATED:Air Products tells ABC7 News there were no injuries. As a precaution, the company says it has pulled all hydrogen vehicles off the roads to do an inspection to be certain they're safe.There is no timeline for when service will resume, according to Air Products.Dr. Shane Stevens is a founding partner of True Zero, which owns seven of the Bay Area's hydrogen retail fueling stations."We do anticipate some hiccups and some teething pains during these early years, but of course when you have every station in the Bay Area down that's a pretty major hiccup," said Stevens.It's one customers like Krista Hanson hadn't anticipated."Which is a pain. What can I say but if more people were using these it would be more available and any sort of a problem would be less of an issue," said Hanson.Hanson says she traded in her Prius a year and a half ago and loves her hydrogen fueled vehicle."Clearly, we could have a problem with filling it up I guess, but this is the first time I've encountered that and unlike with the electric cars, it doesn't take you 10 hours or 3 hours,it takes you five, ten minutes," Hanson continued.Stevens estimates there are 3,000 to 3,500 fuel cell vehicles in the Bay Area. He expects as many as 1,000 True Zero customers will be impacted this week and anticipates True Zero will be able to get some of its stations back online in the coming days. Air Products would not confirm nor dispute that timeline.In the meantime, Hanson says she plans to use her husband's gas-fueled vehicle instead.Honda says customers can use their free rental program without impacting their 21-day allowance by calling customer service. Toyota says they are also providing rental vehicles on a case-by-case basis with no impact to customers' 21 swap days. Hyundai says they are monitoring the situation closely.