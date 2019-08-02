Bay Area Italian Americans raise money for slain Carabinieri

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two women on a couch in a neighborhood of Point Richmond.
"This murder is not going to change our love for Italy."
RELATED: Slain Italian police officer put to rest as Bay Area men face possible murder charges
Lorraine Lombardo and Christina Olivolo are a world away from Rome, Italy, but after the murder of an Italian Carbonieri, with two Northern Californians charged, they feel right next door, emotionally.
"My first reaction is like being punched in the gut. I started to cry," said Olivolo.
"I felt it go all the way to my soul. It was horrid," added Lombardo.
Out of those sentiments, they have inadvertently started a movement to raise money for the family of slain Carbinieri officer Mario Cerciello Rega.
"I did my own thing," said Lombardo. "Went to the bank. Was successful. Put it on my Facebook page."
"So we just know the account number in Rome," said Olivolo. There is no formal fund with no formal name. " Go to the bank. Make a donation. I did."
As of Friday morning, Lombardo's Facebook post had generated more than 3,000 responses in fewer than two days. We don't know how much money it has raised from other contributions, but that it began in the Bay Area adds significance in terms of sympathy, concern and because the two suspects have a bay area connection.
"I am super embarrassed," said Christina. "I am a parent. I have a 20-year-old son who went to the high school of this Finnegan suspect. So I put myself in the shoes of their parents and cry for them, but also for the Italians and I cry for them."
For Lombardo, this case is extra personal. She's a retired San Francisco police officer who spent 30 years on the streets of Noe Valley. And, she's a third-generation Italian American.
"What do you want them to know about the Bay Area?" we asked.
"That we love them and stand by you. This will make our relationship, stronger."
They're doing so with money. Talking an international language.
Go here for more information and updates on the killing of Mario Cerciello Rega.
Bay Area Italian Americans raise money for slain Carabinieri
MARIO CERCIELLO REGA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News