SKIING

Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe

EMBED </>More Videos

The Alpine County Sheriff's Office says an active search is underway for a skier from Richmond who was reported missing near Tahoe on Wednesday. (Alpine County Sheriff's Office)

BEAR VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
The Alpine County Sheriff's Office says an active search is underway for a skier from Richmond who was reported missing near Tahoe on Wednesday.

On March 14 at 11:30 p.m., officials say Jane Drummond-Mullarkey reported that her husband, Thomas Mullarkey, had not returned to their cabin in Arnold after a day of skiing at the Bear Valley Mountain Resort in Alpine County.

RELATED: Family says missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave

Sheriff's officials say the 65-year-old's car was found at the resort. But due to extreme avalanche danger, they were not able to initiate search efforts.

The next day, at about 7 a.m., members of Calaveras County Search and Rescue, Alpine County Search and Rescue, resort ski patrol, and Sheriff's Office personnel started searching for Mullarkey.

RELATED: 4 killed, 14 others trapped in recent snowstorms at California ski resorts

An Air National Guard and California Highway Patrol Helicopter were deployed as well, but were grounded almost immediately upon arriving at Bear Valley due to low visibility, wind, and snow. Search conditions continue to be very hazardous due to extreme avalanche conditions.

The missing skier is a white male, 5' 8" tall, approximately 150 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. He's known to be an advanced skier and in good health.

If anyone has information that may lead to determining his whereabouts, please call Undersheriff Spencer Case at (530) 694-2231 ex: 357.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ski resortsskiingsnowsearchsearch and rescueCaliforniaRichmond
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
4 people killed in recent snowstorms at California ski resorts
SKIING
Bode Miller's wife shares dying daughter's photo for awareness
VIDEO: Chairlift carries skier toward erupting volcano
Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's drowning death
Former Olympian Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter drowns
Missing Richmond skier found dead in Bear Valley resort
More skiing
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News