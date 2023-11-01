New mask mandates begin at Bay Area hospitals in these counties

New mask mandates are in effect starting Wednesday at health care facilities in several Bay Area counties.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New mask mandates are in effect starting Wednesday at health care facilities in several Bay Area counties. But they're not all the same.

A number of Bay Area public health officials have passed mandates requiring seasonal masking rules at hospitals. The goal is to try to limit the spread of seasonal respiratory viruses like RSV, the flu, and COVID-19.

The rules vary depending on which county you're in. Here's a breakdown.

Santa Clara County:

Starting Wednesday, patients, caregivers, and health care providers are now required to mask up inside hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities.

Alameda, San Mateo, Contra Costa, and Sonoma Counties:

Just health care workers will be required to mask up in patient care areas starting Wednesday.

This is the same mandate San Francisco has been following all along, masking for health care workers but not patients and caregivers.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong of UCSF explains why masking up, particularly at this time of year is so critical.

"Nobody really knows what's going to happen this winter in the hospital," Dr. Chin-Hong told ABC7. "Last year it was not so great but we had the viruses taking turns. it was RSV, Influenza, COVID. We didn't have them all come together and this year they may all come together and that may mean fewer beds in the hospitals for people who need them for other reasons apart from these infectious diseases."

San Francisco's Department of Public Health says although health care workers wearing masks does not fully eliminate the risk of transmission of these viruses, it does add a substantial layer of protection for both patients and staff.

The mask mandate inside of hospitals and skilled nursing facilities is expected to last for five months, through the end of March.

