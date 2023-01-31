Job opening: Meteorologist/Climate Reporter

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Job Summary:

KGO-TV/ABC7, the ABC-owned television station in San Francisco, also serving Oakland and San Jose is seeking an accredited meteorologist to produce and present daily weather forecasts for newscasts, on digital and social platforms.This meteorologist will also report on Climate issues in the Bay Area 2-3 days per week.

The meteorologist will use weather software systems to create and present forecasts for weekend evening newscasts. This employee will also create forecasts for digital and social platforms and for the KGO-TV/ABC7 24/7 live stream. This meteorologist will report on climate issues of importance to the Bay Area, setting up stories and working collaboratively with meteorologists, producers and anchors.

Meteorology degree, required

AMS seal preferred

The hiring range for this position in location is $145,000 to $170,000 per year.

The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered.

TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 10038113 (Meteorologist/Climate Reporter), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.



The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.