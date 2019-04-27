Bay Area double murder suspect captured near South Lake Tahoe

Person sought by #SFPD in connection with Bayview district homicide on 2600 block of Arelious Walker Drive this afternoon is 43 y.o. Stefon Jefferson. May be driving black, 4 door Toyota Corolla, lic. plate CA7WVY390. Do not approach- call 911. pic.twitter.com/vwCk2aytpg — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) April 27, 2019

The Oakland Police Department can confirm Stefon Jefferson is in custody. Jefferson was wanted in connection with a Homicide that occurred this morning in Oakland and this afternoon in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/yRjWhqhWwF — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) April 27, 2019

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nevada (KGO) -- A man believed to have killed two people in the Bay Area Friday was captured just across the Nevada line north of South Lake Tahoe.According to the Oakland and San Francisco Police Departments, 43-year-old Stefon Jefferson is believed to be responsible for one homicide in Oakland Friday morning and a second in San Francisco's Bayview district Friday afternoon.Around 4PM after the second killing, a Bay-area wide alert was released with investigators asking the public to report the suspect but not to approach him.Hours later deputies in Douglas County Nevada reportedly arrested the suspect just north of South Lake Tahoe.The deadly Oakland shooting took place on the 4100 block of Market Street. According to investigators, a male victim died at the scene from a gunshot wound.Hours later the San Francisco deadly shooting occurred on the 2600 block of Arelious Walker Drive.Investigators have not released a possible motive for the killings or how the suspect knew the victims.Stay tuned to ABC7news.com for updates on this developing story.