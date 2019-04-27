manhunt

Bay Area double murder suspect captured near South Lake Tahoe

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nevada (KGO) -- A man believed to have killed two people in the Bay Area Friday was captured just across the Nevada line north of South Lake Tahoe.

According to the Oakland and San Francisco Police Departments, 43-year-old Stefon Jefferson is believed to be responsible for one homicide in Oakland Friday morning and a second in San Francisco's Bayview district Friday afternoon.

Around 4PM after the second killing, a Bay-area wide alert was released with investigators asking the public to report the suspect but not to approach him.



Hours later deputies in Douglas County Nevada reportedly arrested the suspect just north of South Lake Tahoe.

The deadly Oakland shooting took place on the 4100 block of Market Street. According to investigators, a male victim died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Hours later the San Francisco deadly shooting occurred on the 2600 block of Arelious Walker Drive.



Investigators have not released a possible motive for the killings or how the suspect knew the victims.

