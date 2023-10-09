Job opening: News Photographer/Satellite Truck Operator

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Job Summary:

Disney Entertainment's eight-owned ABC stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. Emmy Award-winning station KGO-TV ABC7 is the San Francisco Bay Area's source for breaking news, weather, and live video. Widely recognized for its solution-based promise to help the Bay Area communities, the station's initiative "Building a Better Bay Area" dedicates more time, resources, and reporting to the issues that impact its viewers' quality of life. From the local economy and education, to health and safety, to issues impacting the environment, ABC7's focus is to bring greater perspective on the challenges currently facing neighborhoods. KGO-TV is an ABC-owned television station serving San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and all of the greater Bay Area!

ABC7/KGO-TV is seeking an experienced News Photographer for a staff position. The successful candidate will be a self-starter, creative storyteller, and curious journalist. We are looking for a great teammate who works well under deadline pressure and is comfortable handling breaking news in the field with or without a reporter, and can reliably deliver content in a timely manner for all platforms. You must have experience in daily newsgathering, live microwave truck operation, knowledge of broadband streaming devices such as Dejero, satellite operation, lighting, and field editing. Adobe Premiere experience is preferred.

We are looking for a problem-solver who has good news judgment and can elevate a story or interview beyond what is assigned. Our News Photographers are responsible for the proper care and use of all assigned equipment. Additional duties may be assigned as necessary. SKnowledge of the San Francisco Bay Area is a plus. Candidate should possess excellent interpersonal skills and a strong work ethic.

This position is covered under the Company's collective bargaining agreement with NABET-CWA.

Responsibilities:

Shoot video and edit video. Set up and execute live reports, meet daily deadlines

Safely and efficiently operate news vans using microwave, satellite and broadband streaming technology

Basic Qualifications:

Minimum 3 years of experience as a news photographer in local news, medium or large market

Proficient with a variety of professional quality cameras and digital cameras, cell phone video.

Proficient with non-linear desktop editing, including but not limited to Adobe Premiere.

Flexibility to work a variety of shifts: weekends, early mornings, late nights, and holidays.

Work collaboratively with reporters, assignment desk editors, producers, writers, and managers

Proven ability to multi-task and thrive in a high-pressure, deadline-driven environment

Ability to take a story from concept to completion independently or in partnership with a reporter.

Candidates must pass a background check, and have a clean driving record. Possess a Class B driver's license or are willing to obtain it within 90-days of employment.

Required Education:

High school diploma or equivalent

Preferred Education:

Four-year degree

The pay rate for this role in San Francisco is $51.12 per hour. Select benefits may be provided as part of the compensation package, such as medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered. To learn more about our benefits visit: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/benefits.

TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 10066221 (News Photographer/Satellite Truck Operator), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.



The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.