KGO jobs page

Job opening: NABET TV Newswriter / Producer

Date Posted: 2/24/23

KGO logo
Saturday, February 25, 2023 7:59AM

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Job Summary:

KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco, is seeking a creative newscast producer.

We are looking for someone with experience producing dynamic newscasts with story showcasing and multiple live elements. You would be responsible for story development with reporters, non-linear desktop editing, booking live guests, writing stories and teases, building graphics, timing and all other editorial and production elements.

Responsibilities:

  • The producer will write stories for the linear TV platform, and adapt those stories and produce videos for KGO's digital/streaming platforms.
  • Expect to contribute story ideas daily and participate actively in coverage decisions and editorial meetings.
  • We want a self-starter and team player who can collaborate effectively with a wide range of personnel to create compelling content on all platforms.
  • Be active user of social media for news gathering and understand how to leverage those platforms for stories and segments.

Basic Qualifications:

  • Minimum of 2 years of experience in a medium to major market television news production.
  • Proven control room experience and expert ability to handle live breaking news.
  • Must have excellent verbal and writing skills, possess solid news judgment, display strong communication skills, creativity and ethical decision-making skills.
  • Must be flexible with working hours and adaptable to change.

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Knowledge of the Bay Area are preferred.

Education:

  • High School diploma or equivalent

Preferred Education:

  • Four-year college degree

#OTVSMEDIA networksjobs

The pay rate for this union role in San Francisco is $21.725 to $53.575 per hour.

TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 10041466 (NABET TV Newswriter / Producer), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.

