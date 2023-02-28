Job opening: NABET TV Newswriter / Producer

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Job Summary:

KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco, is seeking a creative newscast producer.

We are looking for someone with experience producing dynamic newscasts with story showcasing and multiple live elements. You would be responsible for story development with reporters, non-linear desktop editing, booking live guests, writing stories and teases, building graphics, timing and all other editorial and production elements.

Responsibilities:

The producer will write stories for the linear TV platform, and adapt those stories and produce videos for KGO's digital/streaming platforms.

Expect to contribute story ideas daily and participate actively in coverage decisions and editorial meetings.

We want a self-starter and team player who can collaborate effectively with a wide range of personnel to create compelling content on all platforms.

Be active user of social media for news gathering and understand how to leverage those platforms for stories and segments.

Basic Qualifications:

Minimum of 2 years of experience in a medium to major market television news production.

Proven control room experience and expert ability to handle live breaking news.

Must have excellent verbal and writing skills, possess solid news judgment, display strong communication skills, creativity and ethical decision-making skills.

Must be flexible with working hours and adaptable to change.

Preferred Qualifications:

Knowledge of the Bay Area are preferred.

Education:

High School diploma or equivalent

Preferred Education:

Four-year college degree

#OTVSMEDIA networksjobs

The pay rate for this union role in San Francisco is $21.725 to $53.575 per hour.

TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 10041466 (NABET TV Newswriter / Producer), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.



The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.