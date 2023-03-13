Job opening: Non-Linear Editor

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Job Summary:

KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned and Operated Television station in San Francisco, has an immediate opening for a Non-Linear Editor to join our ABC7 News team.

The non-linear editor will prepare and manage video assets for use in multiple newscasts across dayparts.

The ideal candidate will be able to edit and transfer video elements between systems and platforms in an efficient and high-quality manner. This employee will be technically astute in addition to being organized, communicative and collaborative.

Basic Requirements:

Minimum 1 year of non-linear editing experience

Experience with Adobe Premiere and Adobe Media Encoder

Experience with Dalet Galaxy or similar content management systems

Education:

High School diploma or equivalent

Preferred Education:

Bachelor's degree in Media Studies or Journalism preferred

The hiring range for this position in location is $70,000 to $130,000 per year.

The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered.

#OTVSMEDIA

TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 10044137 (Non-Linear Editor), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

KGO Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.



The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.