All across the San Francisco Bay Area, residents woke up to dark, orange skies. Here's a look at some of the most dramatic images.

New York City air quality levels worse than some SF Bay Area cities when skies turned orange in 2020

NEW YORK -- Bad air is impacting millions of Americans as smoke from Canadian wildfires pours into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest.

Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is an air pollutant that is a concern for people's health when levels in air are high, according to health.ny.gov.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma reports that PM2.5 levels are at 234 in New York City, which is worse than some of the San Francisco Bay Area cities that saw peak PM2.5 levels back in Sept. 2020. The day the skies turned orange was Sept. 9, 2020. Though the worst air quality fell on Sept. 11, 2020.

Track air quality across the country using the map below:

The smoky skies across the country now are reminiscent of when smoke from wildfires burning across California in 2020 turned the sky across the San Francisco Bay Area a startling orange color, blocking out a significant amount of light from the sun.



Here's a look back at some of those moments:

