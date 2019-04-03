Operation Varsity Blues

Bay Area parents charged in college admission scandal due in court

Six more Bay Area parents charged in connection with the nationwide college admissions scheme will appear in court in Boston Wednesday. Two of them are facing more significant charges than the others.

By Melanie Woodrow and Jobina Fortson
BOSTON, Mass. (KGO) -- More Bay Area parents charged in the college admissions cheating scandal will be in a Boston courtroom today.

Two of the parents Gregory and Amy Colburn, are now facing additional charges. They're accused of paying for the college entrance exam cheating scheme. And now they've been indicted on money laundering charges. Their attorney says the couple is innocent and that their son took his SAT test without assistance and the parents were unaware the exam had been alerted.

Also expected in court today is Bruce Isackson of Hillsborough, whose daughter was purported as a soccer player. Elizabeth and Manuel Henriquez should be in court too. A criminal complaint claims after one exam Elizabeth, her daughter, and the test proctor gloated about cheating and getting away with it.

Packaged food entrepreneur Peter Sartorio of Menlo Park is accused of paying for the college entrance exam cheating scheme for his daughter. No children have been charged.

Criminal Attorney Doug Rappaport provided legal analysis of the case to ABC7 News. Rappaport is not representing anyone involved in the case.

"My guess is a judge will be sentencing parents somewhere between six months and probably two years depending on the extent of the conduct," said Rappaport.

Actresses Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin and her husband designer Mossimo are also expected in court today.

