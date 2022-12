4 arrested in Vallejo after stolen car police chase ends in I-80 crash, CHP says

Solano County CHP says that they did a PIT maneuver on Westbound Interstate 80 after previously spiking the car, which was stolen.

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Four people are in custody after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle that ended in Vallejo Wednesday morning, California Highway Patrol says.

The chase started in the Sacramento County city of Elk Grove. Elk Grove Police initially began the pursuit.

