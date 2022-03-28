storm

Storm brings much-needed rain, snow to drought-stricken California

The weather system marked a turnabout from an extremely dry winter that has spurred calls for water conservation.
EMBED <>More Videos

Storm brings much-needed rain, snow to long dry California

A vigorous late-season storm moved slowly through California on Monday, bringing flood worries as rain fell across wildfire burn scars.

The weather system marked a turnabout from an extremely dry winter that has spurred calls for water conservation.

The storm hit the San Francisco Bay region overnight and spread east and south.

According to ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma, between noon and 4 p.m., we have the chance of thunderstorms which could bring hail if they develop.

Winter weather advisories were issued for the Sierra Nevada, where 6 inches to 12 inches (15-30 centimeters) of snow were expected to fall at elevations above 6,000 feet (1,829 meters) , the National Weather Service said.

The Mammoth Mountain resort said the storm could bring some of the biggest totals in quite a while.

"Mother Nature has returned wintry weather and we couldn't be more stoked," the resort said on its website.

Winter storm warnings posted for Southern California mountain ranges called for similar amounts of snowfall as well as up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) at higher elevations. Bear Mountain and Snow Summit east of Los Angeles announced last week that they will remain open through April 16.

After two years of drought, California got off to a good start with heavy precipitation in October and December 2021. Then, January and February were historically dry, leaving the state's snowpack well below normal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscolake tahoesnowstormrain
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
STORM
AccuWeather Forecast: Slick and breezy morning commute
Stormy weather to arrive in Bay Area on Saturday
Another weak storm to bring light rain to Bay Area
Bay Area temps cooking up in winter heat wave
TOP STORIES
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith's Oscars slap
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
The Great Resignation 2022: Where are all the Bay Area workers?
Bay Area gas prices hit new record, AAA reports
WATCH: Lady Gaga helps Liza Minnelli present best picture Oscar
'Don't Say Gay' bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Bay Area women to mark 100 years since history-making 'Dipsea Hike'
Show More
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Marvel lineup: Here's what's coming out in 2022
LGBTQ activist Cleve Jones fights rent increase at his SF apartment
Academy condemns Will Smith's actions, Chris Rock won't press charges
Will Smith Oscars drama shines light on Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia
More TOP STORIES News