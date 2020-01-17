New storm system set to bring 2 days of rain to Bay Area next week

RELATED: Snow turns Livermore into winter wonderland
A new storm system, heading to the Bay Area, is expected to bring two days of rain.
Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows the region will be hit with a 1 on the Storm Impact Scale on Monday, followed by more rain on Tuesday.
Unlike, Thursday's moderate storm that brought heavy downpours and strong winds, this new system won't be as intense.
"The wet weather returns Monday night into Tuesday. The heaviest rain will be in North Bay Tuesday around 7 a.m. before the system moves across the rest of the Bay Area," said Nicco. "So, from the morning commute through the afternoon and evening commute -- we are going to have our best chance of wet weather. It looks like the weather front will stall over the South Bay around 11:30 p.m."
The wet weather should clear out as we head into Wednesday morning, according to Nicco.
Enjoy milder afternoons and a few days without rain.— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 17, 2020
Your 7 day forecast: https://t.co/OtccPH8d70 pic.twitter.com/9W4ZWEBeKw
