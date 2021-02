2 storms heading to Bay Area this week, then no rain in forecast through Valentine's Day

Front-loading February with rain, today, tomorrow & now likely Wednesday.

Here's a look at Wednesday's timeline & potential amounts.

After this, medium range models have us dry through Valentine's Day. #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/qE7JWu3hOI — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) February 1, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Soak in the rain, Bay Area! The wet weather may not be around much longer.After Wednesday we will likely enter a dry pattern that could last beyond Valentine's Day, according to ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco. "We are front-loading February with our best chances of rain because it's going to get quite warm and sunny as we head into the weekend," explained Nicco.Monday's storm is ranked a 1 on our Storm Impact Scale It's expected to arrive during the evening commute. Nicco says it will be wet in the North Bay first before the wet weather moves south.The storm is expected to stall over the South Bay during the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning."Showers will be more widespread and not nearly as heavy during the morning commute on Tuesday," said Nicco. Lunchtime showers are expected in the East Bay and South Bay."But as we head into the evening hours, that particular storm is over," explained Nicco. "How much rain will we get out of this one? About a quarter to a-half-inch. But Wednesday is trending a little bet wetter."The storm coming in on Wednesday is expected to be colder with less moisture and move through much faster."It will be gone by the time we get to Wednesday evening," said Nicco. "This storm will drop about a tenth or a-quarter-inch of rain."Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now yond