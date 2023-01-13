Stormy pattern end in sight for the Bay Area after weeks of rainfall

After weeks of rainfall in the Bay Area, the end to this stormy weather pattern is in sight.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An end to our stormy pattern is in sight. We have been dealing with weeks of rainfall, which has had a positive impact on our drought but has also caused an onslaught of problems across California.

Our rainy pattern began the day after Christmas and has continued well into the New Year. More rain is expected Friday and this weekend, with a Level 3 strong storm on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact scale set to hit us Saturday morning.

The ground is completely saturated, and we do expect more pockets of flooding to occur over the next several days along with more trees coming down. Showers are expected to continue into early next week.

There are strong signals that our parade of storms is going to shut off around Jan. 20. That would give us at least a few days break from any atmospheric rivers slamming California.

