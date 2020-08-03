Education

Interactive map: Bay Area school districts discuss reopening plans

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As schools gear up to start another school year, many students, parents and community members are wondering what each school district has planned to keep children and teachers safe from the coronavirus.

ABC7 reached out to school districts across the Bay Area through a survey to see what their plans are for the upcoming school year. Our interactive map shows which districts responded to the survey and what their answers are to each question.

If you are a Bay Area education employee and your school did not receive this survey, it can be accessed by clicking here. We will update this page as we get more responses from school officials.


14 out of the 17 districts that took the survey responded saying masks will be mandatory if/when schools open in-person, while 16 out of 17 also responded saying the district will be distance learning to start the year. All 17 said they will provide meals to students in need.

In response to how prepared the district is to transition to distance learning, 13 said very prepared, three said somewhat prepared and one said not very prepared.

six districts said 90-100% of students were engaged in distanced learning last year. one said 80-90%, three said 70-80%, two said less than 50% and five did not track this.

Take a look at the interactive map above for a look at responses from the following school districts:

  • Bennett Valley Union School District

  • Byron Union School District

  • Castro Valley Unified School District

  • East Side Union High School District

  • Fremont Unified School District

  • Franklin-McKinley School District

  • Jefferson Union High School District

  • John Swett Unified School District

  • Lafayette School District

  • Liberty Union High School District

  • Mill Valley School District

  • Napa Valley Unified School District

  • Pleasanton Unified School District

  • Rincon Valley Union School District

  • San Ramon Valley Unified School District

  • Santa Clara Unified School District

  • Sunol Glen Unified School District

