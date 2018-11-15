SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --After some hesitation, many Bay Area colleges and public schools decided to cancel classes. Some of those orders went into effect immediately. Others were planned for Friday or beyond.
RELATED: Check current Bay Area air quality levels
Within a few hours, the air quality index got noticeably worse, as college students on different campuses tried to shield themselves from the persistent smoke.
LIST: Schools closed in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County.