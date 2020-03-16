Coronavirus California

Coronavirus California Outbreak: At least 6 Bay Area counties ordered to shelter-in-place due to COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, at least six San Francisco Bay Area counties announced a shelter-in-place order. All residents will need to remain at home except for essential needs starting at midnight.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about the San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order

This includes Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

Essential government services will remain open, such as transit, police, fire, and healthcare services, as well as essential stores like grocery markets, pharmacies, banks, and gas stations. Restaurants will be limited to take-out and delivery only; bars, gyms, and non-essential stores to close

CORONAVIRUS: Get live updates on the COVID-19 outbreak here

"The most important thing you can do is remain home as much as possible," Breed said in a Twitter post.

The order begins at midnight tonight and is expected to last through at least April 7.

BART says that it will continue regular service during the shelter-in-place.

Here's some more information from the city of San Francisco about what you can or can't do during the shelter-in-place

Read the full public health order here.



