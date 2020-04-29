6 Bay Area counties agree to lift some shelter-in-place restrictions

On Monday, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties, as well as the City of Berkeley, which has its own public health department, announced an extension of the stay-at-home orders through May 31.
Starting May 4, a few activities that were previously banned will be permitted.
"All construction activities, certain businesses that operate primarily outdoors, and some outdoor activities will be allowed to resume with specific conditions," Bay Area public health officials said in a joint press release.
Santa Clara County Counsel James Williams said "outdoor facilities where social distancing is possible" would be allowed to reopen, but not contact sports or high-touch surfaces (like basketball courts or playgrounds, for example). Wiliams cited golf courses as one such facility that would be allowed to open up again, but emphasized that stricter state guidelines would supersede any local changes.
"Where there is overlap the stricter of the two applies," said Williams.
In the case of golf courses, those are still ordered to be closed by the state of California.
Some childcare facilities, recreational facilities and summer camps will also be allowed to reopen as long as they are limited to small groups of 12 children. However, California state guidelines still limit childcare to only the children of essential workers, and those stricter state guidelines take precedent over the augmented local restrictions, Williams said.
Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County's public health officer, elaborated on the changes in an 11 a.m. press conference.
"I wish I could give you a set timeline on when this is going to end. My family asks me, my friends ask me. We don't have a date," she said. "Given a vaccine is a long way off and given we know our population at large is at risk, we are going to need to have protections in place for a long, long time."
RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces 4 phases to reopen CA businesses and schools
Santa Clara County has been hit hardest by COVID-19 in the Bay Area. As of Wednesday morning, the county had 2,122 known cases of the virus and 106 coronavirus-related deaths.
Bay Area public health officials also announced the criteria they'd be watching to make decisions on further lifting restrictions in the coming weeks and months:
- Whether the number of COVID-19 cases is flattening/decreasing
- Whether the number of hospitalizations is flattening/decreasing
- Whether all health care workers have access to adequate protective gear
- Whether there is adequate testing
- Whether there is the ability to investigate known cases, do contact tracing and isolate people who have been exposed
