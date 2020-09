Bay Area to breathe easier for few days before wildfire smoke returns this weekend

EMBED >More News Videos All of this smoke in the Bay Area is having an effect on our health so much so that one doctor says it's like smoking half a pack of cigarettes.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Smoke from the historic wildfires burning in the region is expected to return to the Bay Area this weekend after a brief break from the thick haze, according ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco "There's a promise of some cleaner air Thursday and Friday," said Nicco.Nicco's smoke forecast shows the air quality starting to improve on Tuesday and Wednesday in parts of the Bay Area, especially the North Bay.Tuesday morning, the air quality in Santa Rosa and Fairfield went from red, which is unhealthy, to a moderate yellow.The air quality in Concord, Oakland, San Francisco and San Rafael also improved to orange, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.It's a different story on the Peninsula and South Bay where the unhealthy air quality continues due to southerly winds from the Dolan Fire, says Nicco."An upper level low is going to be rolling through Thursday and it does have a little bit of smoke in it," said Nicco.Neighborhoods can expect varying intensities of smoke and clean air for Thursday and Friday."Friday is looking to be one of our cleaner days. We will also have some drizzle both of those morning that could help clear out the air," said Nicco. "Now as we head into Saturday and Sunday we have an offshore breeze and that's likely going to bring us hotter weather and smoky weather. So enjoy the couple of days some fresh air."The Bay Area was hit with some of the worst air quality in the world over the last month. It got so bad that one doctor compared it to smoking half a pack of cigarettes The Bay Area Air Quality Management District lists Wednesday as the final Spare the Air day after 30 consecutive days of unhealthy air in the region.