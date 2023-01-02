Timeline: Flood Watch issued for entire Bay Area for Wednesday, Thursday ahead of strong storm

As the Bay Area works to clean up from New Year's Eve flooding, another strong atmospheric river is taking aim at the region. Here's a timeline.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the San Francisco Bay Area works to clean up after a power atmospheric river dumped several inches of rain causing devastating flooding over New Year's Eve weekend, another strong storm is taking aim at the region.

ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma says the Level 3 storm will arrive Wednesday.

As more information becomes available in the coming days Tuma says we will get a better picture of where we could see the highest impacts and what to expect.

Tuma says everything is saturated right now, so it won't take a lot of rain to create issues.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live