Bay Area storm: Less than 22K customers without power, PG&E says

PG&E is reporting widespread power outages as a result of the atmospheric river that has hit the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG &E is reporting that thousands of customers are without power on Saturday as a result of an atmospheric river that hit the Bay Area with more storms on the way.

A parade of storms will move through the region today, tomorrow, and Monday, all ranging from Level 2 to 3 on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.

Here's a breakdown by county as of 12:30 p.m. :

Alameda: 278

Contra Costa: 261

Lake: 119

Marin: 825

Monterey: 144

Napa: 143

San Francisco: 144

San Mateo: 3,880

Santa Clara: 669

Santa Cruz: 6,233

Solano: 27

Sonoma: 8,797

Total: 21,520

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

