Bay Area storm: Less than 22K customers without power, PG&E says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E is reporting that thousands of customers are without power on Saturday as a result of an atmospheric river that hit the Bay Area with more storms on the way.
The video in the player above is from a previous report.
A parade of storms will move through the region today, tomorrow, and Monday, all ranging from Level 2 to 3 on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.
Here's a breakdown by county as of 12:30 p.m.:
Alameda: 278
Contra Costa: 261
Lake: 119
Marin: 825
Monterey: 144
Napa: 143
San Francisco: 144
San Mateo: 3,880
Santa Clara: 669
Santa Cruz: 6,233
Solano: 27
Sonoma: 8,797
Total: 21,520
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live