Bay Area storm: Over 15K customers without power, most in South Bay, PG&E says as next storm comes

PG&E officials held a news conference Monday afternoon, detailing their restoration efforts, which they say is the largest response to a winter storm event ever.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG &E is reporting lower power outages Wednesday than the massive spike Tuesday as they continue to work across the Bay Area, but the number may rise as another storm comes in.

A Level 2 storm on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale is here with high winds causing more downed trees, power lines, and damage with continued outages.

The majority of the outages remain in the South Bay.

PG &E officials have said this has been their largest response to a winter storm event ever.

Here's a breakdown of outages in the Bay Area by region as of 8 a.m. Wednesday :

San Francisco: 2

Peninsula: 2,579

North Bay: 1,334

East Bay: 237

South Bay: 10,913

Total: 15,065

