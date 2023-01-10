Timeline: Flood Watch, Wind Advisory in Bay Area today as another storm comes Wednesday morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As recovery efforts continue after last week's power atmospheric river, the Bay Area is once again dealing with flood threats and storm damage.

Meteorologist Drew Tuma says there is a level 2 on the exclusive ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale Tuesday as the threat for more downpours, gusty winds, isolated thunderstorms continues until 2 p.m.

Winds can gust over 40 mph at times creating more trees down/power outages. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire Bay Area.

Rainfall amounts will range from .50"-1" today which can create new pockets of flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Bay Area.

Weather will quiet down after 3 p.m. and lead to a mainly dry evening.

The next storm arrives after 6 a.m. Wednesday, which will be another Level 2 on the SIS. The worst rain/wind will occur between 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

