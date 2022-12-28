Timeline: Next Bay Area storm arrives Wednesday night, more Sierra snow on the way

Today we'll see sunshine giving way to increasing clouds with highs in the mid 50s, ahead of light rain that arrives after 9 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Following a Level 3 storm Tuesday, another system arrives late Wednesday night.

It's a Level 1 storm on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale and will bring 0.5"-1" of rain to most areas, higher amounts in the North Bay and Mountains.

LIVE: Track real-time weather conditions in the Bay Area

Light showers arrive after 9 p.m. Wednesday and the heaviest rain will fall between 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. Thursday.

The biggest impact will be low visibility and slower travel Thursday evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra will start at 4 a.m. Thursday. Up to a foot of snow above 6,500'.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live