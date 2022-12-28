  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Timeline: Next Bay Area storm arrives Wednesday night, more Sierra snow on the way

Drew Tuma Image
ByDrew Tuma via KGO logo
Wednesday, December 28, 2022 4:57PM
AccuWeather Forecast: Dry and chilly ahead of light storm tonight
EMBED <>More Videos

Today we'll see sunshine giving way to increasing clouds with highs in the mid 50s, ahead of light rain that arrives after 9 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Following a Level 3 storm Tuesday, another system arrives late Wednesday night.

It's a Level 1 storm on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale and will bring 0.5"-1" of rain to most areas, higher amounts in the North Bay and Mountains.

LIVE: Track real-time weather conditions in the Bay Area

Light showers arrive after 9 p.m. Wednesday and the heaviest rain will fall between 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. Thursday.

The biggest impact will be low visibility and slower travel Thursday evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra will start at 4 a.m. Thursday. Up to a foot of snow above 6,500'.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW