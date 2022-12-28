Timeline: Next Bay Area storm arrives Wednesday night, more Sierra snow on the way

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Following a Level 3 storm Tuesday, another system arrives late Wednesday night.
It's a Level 1 storm on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale and will bring 0.5"-1" of rain to most areas, higher amounts in the North Bay and Mountains.
Light showers arrive after 9 p.m. Wednesday and the heaviest rain will fall between 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. Thursday.
The biggest impact will be low visibility and slower travel Thursday evening.
A Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra will start at 4 a.m. Thursday. Up to a foot of snow above 6,500'.
