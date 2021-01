Three storms heading to Bay Area to bring rain, snow showers through next Thursday, forecast shows

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Three storms are heading to the Bay Area with the first one bringing a mix of rain and soft hail early Friday morning, according to ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco "Some great news! The storm door is about to open," said Nicco.Each progressive storm is going to get stronger."The first storm is a 1 on our Storm Impact Scale with scattered showers," added Nicco.It's also also expected to bring graupel, which Nicco says is a hybrid between hail and snow."It gives you an idea of how much colder it's going to get," explained Nicco.Nicco's storm timeline shows the Bay Area will start getting soaked around 2:30 a.m. Friday, starting in the North Bay."Everybody will be wet by the morning commute," said Nicco.He says Saturday will be the only dry day in forecast with seasonal highs in the 50s.The second storm will arrive on Sunday and last through Monday, bringing rain and snow showers."This one could also drop our snow level down to 2,000 feet," said Nicco.Rain returns Tuesday afternoon and gets heaviest Wednesday, bringing a potential atmospheric river on Wednesday and Thursday.It's a 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale It will soaks us through Thursday morning before it tapers to showers that afternoon and evening, explained Nicco."The soaking we have been waiting for is almost here," said Nicco.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now yond