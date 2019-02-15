SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --February 14 was the one-year anniversary of the Parkland Massacre, when a former student of Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida opened fire on campus, killing 14 students and 3 adults. The tragic event was the impetus behind a national student reporting project called "Since Parkland."
For one year, more than 200 student journalists, children themselves, researched and wrote the stories of each and every single child who died from gun violence in America. The recording period began on the day of the Parkland tragedy and ended on February 13, 2019. More than 1,200 kids from newborns to 18 years old were killed in the year since Parkland.
Their stories, shared on the Since Parkland website, pays tribute to each of those lives. The goal is to call attention to the fact that gun violence impacts the lives of American children and the sobering statistic of deaths that amount to one Parkland every 5 days. This project was speared by the non-profit news outlet The Trace and the Miami Herald.
16-year old Willow Taylor Chiang Yang, a sophomore at the Nueva School in San Mateo, reported on 20 of the young victims. She spent hours researching each of them, to ensure that they are not forgotten.
She was deeply moved by the death of siblings 11-year old Mina and 10-year old Andy Kim of Maryland. They were fatally shot by their dad.
She was also deeply affected by the death of 3-year old Azalya Anderson of Sacramento who wanted a unicorn birthday party, but was showing her artwork to her stepdad when bullets ripped through the wall of their home, critically wounding her.
More than 200 student journalists profiled kids and teens killed by guns #SinceParkland for The Trace and @MiamiHerald.— The Trace (@teamtrace) February 14, 2019
“Often in the news, you just see the facts. You never see the life of that person being celebrated,” one of them tells @nowthisnews.pic.twitter.com/KFyCKI77Wf