Suspects from Bay Area arrested after high-speed chase in Los Angeles area, police say

LOS ANGELES (KGO) -- Police say a high-speed police chase in Los Angeles on Friday involved suspects from the Bay Area.

Friday's chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph on freeways and streets through San Fernando Valley.

The LAPD believes the three men inside the car had been breaking into vehicles.

"The back story is that we have crews comprised as gang members from the greater Oakland and San Francisco areas that are regularly visiting Los Angeles for the particular purpose of committing burglaries from vehicles. If you have any plans to come into the Los Angeles area for burglary from vehicles, we will catch you," said Capt. James Roberts with the LAPD Wilshire Division.

The LAPD captured all three suspects after they drove into a shopping mall's garage in Sherman Oaks.
