Bay Area task force lowers flag to half-staff in Shasta County

A task force from the Bay Area in Whiskeytown found an undamaged American flag still flying at the town's cemetery. (Alameda County Fire Department/Instagram)

WHISKEYTOWN, Calif. (KGO) --
A task force from the Bay Area in Whiskeytown found an undamaged American flag still flying at the town's cemetery.

The team decided to lower the flag to half-staff in memory of the firefighters who died battling wildfires this year.

The task force is made up of an Alameda County Fire Battalion Chief along with a team from the Moraga-Orinda Fire District.

