Coronavirus California

Gov. Newsom executive order will help keep Bay Area schools open for in-person learning

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Newsom order will help keep Bay Area schools open

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Thousands of students and educators across the State of California are out of school due to COVID, exposure to COVID, or concern over COVID. With that in mind Tuesday, Governor Newsom signed an executive order to help keep schools open for in-person learning. This comes as at least one Bay Area District has gone to distance learning.

California Governor Gavin Newsom at an event to talk Universal Health Care but addressing the pressing issue, that of school COVID absences.

Newsom announced an executive order to deal with short-term staffing at schools across the state.

RELATED: Palo Alto Unified asking parents to fill support staff positions stretched thin during pandemic

"Top priority for us, to keep these schools open," said Newsom.

Contra Costa County Superintendent Lynn Mackey talked about that executive order that will make it easier to bring substitute teachers on board.

"This will allow us to extend the amount of time people can stay in a classroom and sub, and it will allow some flexibility in getting people into those jobs quicker, and it will allow retirees to be able to sub longer so that is fantastic," said Mackey.

With hundreds of teachers and instructors out with COVID-related absences, Hayward Unified has opted to go against state and county guidance by moving to distance learning. Oakland School for the Arts closed for a week due to staffing problems. San Mateo Union High School District has an ad in the local paper for substitute teachers to earn up to $375 a day. Contra Costa County Health Officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli believes everything should be done to keep kids in school.

RELATED: Superintendent, district staff filling in as substitutes amid teacher shortage

"We're not seeing big spikes in pediatric hospitalizations. It's actually not less safe to be in school. When kids are in school they follow masking rules, they are tested if they have a contact, they're quarantined as needed," said Dr. Tzvieli.

In the San Mateo-Foster City School District, it's already all hands on deck.

"We've had 200 plus students and staff out on a daily basis. At least ten staff members but people are picking up the pieces. I actually saw one of our retired teachers from a couple of years ago today so that was really nice to see that," says Dawnette Brenner who is an instructor at Abbott Middle School.

As to how many teachers this executive order could help bring back, the governor's office said, "they don't have estimates to share on that."

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiaomicron variantcoronavirusschoolteacherteacherscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Sonoma County's new COVID-19 restrictions met with disdain
COVID-19: SJ to require proof of booster for some large events
SF City Attorney investigates potential illegal COVID test sites
Color outage highlights need to demonopolize COVID testing
TOP STORIES
Sonoma County's new COVID-19 restrictions met with disdain
Massive flocks of pesky crows takeover downtown Sunnyvale
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US, Britain
Biden sending more COVID tests to schools to keep them open
SF City Attorney investigates potential illegal COVID test sites
COVID-19: SJ to require proof of booster for some large events
Facebook pulls out big guns to fight small claim by East Bay father
Show More
Omicron will 'find just about everybody,' Fauci says
Down to 1-day blood supply, Red Cross declares national crisis
US shoppers find some groceries scarce due to virus, weather
Color outage highlights need to demonopolize COVID testing
Should you swab your throat for COVID-19? Doctors weigh-in
More TOP STORIES News