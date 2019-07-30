Tamalpais grads face difficult legal battle in Italian murder case

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- An expert on Italian Law says the Bay Area teens involved in a deadly stabbing have a rough road ahead as the trial takes center stage internationally.At Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley, all eyes are on the future, at least for members of the football team as they worked out on the stairs. That, as two grads from 2018 face a tougher, more uphill battle in an Italian court."They are in real trouble. Charged with the murder of a policeman," said Tony Valla, a San Francisco attorney specializing in international law. "Potentially, they face life in prison."Finnegan Elder, 19, and Gabriel Hjorth, 18, made international headlines after an alleged drug deal went bad while they vacationed in Rome. They stand accused of stabbing to death a 35-year-old newlywed policeman. Police say surveillance footage helps to back that up."Fundamentally, this is a front-page case in Italy," said Valla. "It is going to receive a great deal of media attention in addition to what it already has."At the Hjorth family home in Mill Valley, his brother answered the door but did not answer any questions.Police say they found a knife, the murder weapon, hidden in the ceiling of the men's hotel room. And, they say they have a confession.However, a photograph of Hjorth in police custody while wearing a blindfold has already cast doubt on the merits of that confession. Defenders say he was coerced. A good Italian attorney will exploit that, said Valla."As far as the murder weapon, whose prints are on the weapon. Who had access to the room? The ceiling? There are all kinds of questions. The lawyer will try to apply reasonable doubt, just as in the United States."However, there will be differences from a U.S. court. A panel of judges will determine the verdict, not a jury.And, the case will not be over quickly-- about 18 months for the initial trial. The losing side, whether defense or prosecution, has a right to two appeals. That process could take five years.Even if found innocent, Italy will not allow Elder and Hjorth to leave the country until the case is closed.