Napa Valley vineyard owner begins prison sentence for role in college admissions scandal

BOSTON (KGO) -- A Napa Valley winemaker is heading to prison Monday for admitting his part in the college admissions scandal.
Agustin Huneeus will be reporting for the start of a five-month sentence. He pleaded guilty to two different schemes to get his daughter into USC, first by cheating on her SAT's and then falsely claiming she was a student-athlete.
Once Huneeus finishes his five-month sentence, he faces another 500 hours of community service and a $100,000 dollar fine.
About a dozen other Bay Area parents are charged in the sweeping college cheating scandal, or have already been sentenced.
