CAMP FIRE

Bay Area volunteers hit the road to bring pet, animal supplies to Butte County fire zone

EMBED </>More Videos

Volunteers arrived at the Butte County Fairgrounds with a trailer full of supplies from Sonoma County for animals big and small. (KGO-TV)

Cornell Barnard
PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
Julie Atwood just arrived at the Butte County Fairgrounds with a trailer full of supplies from Sonoma County for animals big and small.

Hundreds of animals are in distress, running loose and still being rescued from the Camp Fire zone.

Atwood and other volunteers are assisting the North Valley Animal Disaster Group. The same group helped many of them during the North Bay Wildfires.

"Like so many other responders, we're paying it forward, here to help another community in need," said Julie Atwood.

Jennifer Petruska from Santa Rosa is also in Chico, she's established Camp Fire Pet Rescue and Reunification to find lost pets. Her dedicated volunteers is located 700 cats after the Tubbs Fire in 2017, reuniting many of them with their owners.

"It's heartbreaking to be doing this again, new pet faces is to look at and hope you're going to find them," said Jennifer Petruska.

On Sunday, ABC7 News was at Brocco's Old Barn Feed Store in Sonoma where Barbara Halford was spearheading a donation drive for animals. The response from viewers was big, raising more than $4,000 so far.

"Thanks to everyone, because of your generosity we were able to get a load of feed to Butte County today to help the animals," said Hallford.

The Humane Society Silicon Valley is also making a call for adoption to make room so they can help shelter animals displaced by the fire. For more information on this go to this page.

See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Camp Firesmokewildfirefirebrush firecalifornianorthern californiaair qualitypollutionfirefighterscal fireNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Camp Fire smoke from Butte County prompts Spare the Air Alert extension
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
42 dead, many still missing in Butte County's Camp Fire
CAMP FIRE
Nonprofit says rates may go up and Bay Area lawmaker suggests breaking up the utility
What we know about the Camp Fire victims
Oakland native killed in Camp Fire, daughter says
Paradise High students invited by 49ers to attend game in Santa Clara
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
42 dead, many still missing in Butte County's Camp Fire
Oakland native killed in Camp Fire, daughter says
Nonprofit says rates may go up and Bay Area lawmaker suggests breaking up the utility
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Website shows damaged, destroyed structures from Camp Fire
Pres. Trump approves expedited request for disaster declaration for California
Paradise man who survived Camp Fire says cat saved his life
Hundreds attend anti-gun violence rally in Napa
Show More
Paradise High students invited by 49ers to attend game in Santa Clara
List of school closures due to poor air quality caused by smoke form Camp Fire
What we know about the Camp Fire victims
Family reunites 4 days after Camp Fire evacuation
Camp Fire: Before & after photos show wildfire devastation
More News