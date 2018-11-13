Bay Area volunteers hit the road to bring pet, animal supplies to Butte County fire zone

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --Julie Atwood just arrived at the Butte County Fairgrounds with a trailer full of supplies from Sonoma County for animals big and small.
Hundreds of animals are in distress, running loose and still being rescued from the Camp Fire zone.
Atwood and other volunteers are assisting the North Valley Animal Disaster Group. The same group helped many of them during the North Bay Wildfires.
"Like so many other responders, we're paying it forward, here to help another community in need," said Julie Atwood.
Jennifer Petruska from Santa Rosa is also in Chico, she's established Camp Fire Pet Rescue and Reunification to find lost pets. Her dedicated volunteers is located 700 cats after the Tubbs Fire in 2017, reuniting many of them with their owners.
"It's heartbreaking to be doing this again, new pet faces is to look at and hope you're going to find them," said Jennifer Petruska.
On Sunday, ABC7 News was at Brocco's Old Barn Feed Store in Sonoma where Barbara Halford was spearheading a donation drive for animals. The response from viewers was big, raising more than $4,000 so far.
"Thanks to everyone, because of your generosity we were able to get a load of feed to Butte County today to help the animals," said Hallford.
The Humane Society Silicon Valley is also making a call for adoption to make room so they can help shelter animals displaced by the fire. For more information on this go to this page.
