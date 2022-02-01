wind

Strong Bay Area winds prompt 'fire weather' concerns; Wind Advisory in effect Tuesday morning

EMBED <>More Videos

Strong Bay Area winds prompt 'fire weather' concerns

SAN FRANCISCO -- California is facing a new round of offshore winds this week and after a dry January there could be "fire weather" concerns.

A Wind Advisory is set to go into effect for parts of the Bay Area early Tuesday morning and persist into Thursday morning, potentially becoming similar to the Jan. 21-22 wind event, the National Weather Service said.

North Bay hills potentially could be hit by gusts topping 70 mph (113 kph), forecasters said.



Forecasters urged residents to be ready for potential power outages, downed trees and dangerous driving conditions.

Fuels in the area have also become drier since the January event "so will need to monitor how this wind event evolves in future model runs as fire weather concerns may come into play," forecasters said.

Elsewhere, wind advisories will be in effect Tuesday and Wednesday from the northern Sacramento Valley south to the northern San Joaquin Valley.

Santa Ana winds will develop in Southern California on Wednesday and offshore flow will continue into the weekend, according to the forecast.

Winds could increase on Sunday, but current modeling indicates "a substantial wind event is on tap for Monday," it said.

Southern California's dry conditions are expected to persist into at least the middle of February.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniawindwind damageforecast
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WIND
Colorado Fire in Monterey Co. 55% contained, CAL FIRE says
Colorado Fire in Monterey Co. now 700 acres, 35% contained
Gusty winds bring down trees, cause power outages across Bay Area
Colorado Fire: 1,050 acres, 20% contained, CAL FIRE says
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Universal health care bill fails to pass in California
Newsom, Breed criticized for maskless photo at Rams-49ers game
Stockton fire captain dies after being shot while battling fire
Newsom moves to dismantle death row at San Quentin
49ers fans come down hard on Jimmy Garoppolo after loss to Rams
Police: Man found dead in Antioch suffered self-inflicted trauma
Show More
Search continues for missing Oakley woman
Universal health care bill faces deadline in California
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting a baby
McDonald's offering fan-made menu hacks
SF to lift mask rule for offices and gyms as COVID cases fall
More TOP STORIES News