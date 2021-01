LIVE: Track strength of winds in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is seeing some of the most ferocious winds in months causing damage and power outages through the region.The strongest gusts reported overnight were in northern Sonoma County at 97 mph. San Francisco reached 57 mph overnight. This morning, lower elevations in the region are reporting gusts in the 30-50 mph range.The winds are expected to taper off this afternoon but will continue to be damaging through the morning. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 10 a.m. above 1,000 feet and a Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now