Weather

LIVE: Track strength of winds in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is seeing some of the most ferocious winds in months causing damage and power outages through the region.

The strongest gusts reported overnight were in northern Sonoma County at 97 mph. San Francisco reached 57 mph overnight. This morning, lower elevations in the region are reporting gusts in the 30-50 mph range.

The winds are expected to taper off this afternoon but will continue to be damaging through the morning. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 10 a.m. above 1,000 feet and a Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m.

ACCUWEATHER FORECAST: Strong winds across the Bay Area

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images

Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniasan franciscooaklandsan joseredwood cityhalf moon baysanta rosawindbay areaaccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Strong winds blow down trees, knock out power in Bay Area
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
How White House staff preps residence for incoming president
1.9M vaccine doses waiting in freezers across CA, data shows
Mom, daughter share 'kindness bags' door-to-door for MLK Day
Search suspended for boy swept out to sea in San Mateo Co.
COVID-19 updates: Vaccine alert system opens in SF today
Show More
Biden picks Pa.'s Levine as assistant health secretary
EXCLUSIVE: Local company says it can help people get vaccinated
Threats to CA Capitol bring new, intense security
Pres. Trump to grant clemency to 100 people in final day in office
5 Bay Area counties say providers received paused Moderna vaccine lot
More TOP STORIES News