Storm timeline: Here's how much more rain the Bay Area is expecting this weekend and next few days

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain arrived Saturday morning accompanied by gusty winds and chilly air.
More rain will fall, compared to the next several days, but isolated thunderstorms and low snow levels will follow into next week.
Snow will accumulate on Mt. St. Helena, Mt. Diablo and Mt. Hamilton.
It won't be an all day rain any of the days, but sun will provide chances of thunderstorms in the cold unstable air.
The Sierra Nevada will be under a Winter Storm Warning through Monday 10am with several more feet of snow.
