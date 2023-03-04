Another round of rain is moving into the Bay Area, bringing more cold downpours with low snow levels before a break in the wet weather for the rest of the week.

Storm timeline: Here's how much more rain the Bay Area is expecting this weekend and next few days

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain arrived Saturday morning accompanied by gusty winds and chilly air.

More rain will fall, compared to the next several days, but isolated thunderstorms and low snow levels will follow into next week.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

VIDEO: A look at the best snow videos from rare snowfall across Bay Area

Snow will accumulate on Mt. St. Helena, Mt. Diablo and Mt. Hamilton.

It won't be an all day rain any of the days, but sun will provide chances of thunderstorms in the cold unstable air.

The Sierra Nevada will be under a Winter Storm Warning through Monday 10am with several more feet of snow.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live