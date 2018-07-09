Bay Area woman charged with abandoning son at LA's Union Station

A 31-year-old Bay Area woman has been charged with abandoning her 6-year-old son at downtown LA's Union Station. (Metro)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
A 31-year-old woman from Walnut Creek was charged with child endangerment for allegedly abandoning her son last week at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, officials said.

Authorities say Dava Denise Webster abandoned her 6-year-old son at Union Station on July 4 and walked away.

VIDEO: Mother arrested after child abandoned at Union Station, police say
The mother of a 7-year-old boy abandoned at Union Station is now in jail on $100,000 bond.



Police had trouble identifying the boy, who did not communicate with investigators.

They say Webster returned to Union Station the next day, where she was recognized and taken into custody.

If convicted, Webster faces up to six years in prison, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors are asking she be held on $100,000 bail.
