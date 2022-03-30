Truck stolen in armed carjacking on Bay Bridge, CHP says; suspect considered armed and dangerous

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The CHP is searching for an armed suspect who they say carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint following a crash on the Bay Bridge Wednesday.

The incident happened at around 11:45 a.m., on the eastbound I-80 west of the Treasure Island, where a white Chevy Colorado pickup truck (CA# 95222P2) was taken by the suspect.

CHP officials say the Chevy continued eastbound into the Oakland area.

The suspect is described as a male in mid-30s, and is considered armed and dangerous. CHP is advising those who see the truck to call 911.





