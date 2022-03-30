Truck stolen in armed carjacking on Bay Bridge, CHP says; suspect considered armed and dangerous

At approx 1145 hours, an incident on I-80 e/b (SFOBB), W/ of Treasure Island resulted in an armed carjacking, where a white Chevy Colorado pickup truck (CA# 95222P2) was taken at gunpoint. Please call 911 to report and do not attempt to engage the suspect. pic.twitter.com/y06NLUCOGp — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) March 30, 2022

The Chevy continued e/b into the Oakland Area. The suspect is described as a possible Caucasian or Hispanic male, mid-30’s. Please call 911 if you see the Chevy & report your observations. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous! — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) March 30, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The CHP is searching for an armed suspect who they say carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint following a crash on the Bay Bridge Wednesday.The incident happened at around 11:45 a.m., on the eastbound I-80 west of the Treasure Island, where a white Chevy Colorado pickup truck (CA# 95222P2) was taken by the suspect.CHP officials say the Chevy continued eastbound into the Oakland area.The suspect is described as a male in mid-30s, and is considered armed and dangerous. CHP is advising those who see the truck to call 911.