SF Giants, Oakland A's to play 2 exhibition games ahead of MLB season

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Baseball returns to the Bay Monday night as the Giants and A's play the first of two Bay Bridge Series exhibition games.The games are the first professional Bay Area sporting event since a shutdown was ordered for safety because of the spread of COVID-19 in March.The Oakland A's will host at the RingCentral Coliseum Monday night at 6:40 p.m. while the Giants will host Tuesday night at Oracle Park at 6:45 p.m.Players say they're looking forward to competing with another team.ESPN reports that Major League Baseball and players are in talks about how to incorporate social justice elements into the sport this year.Ideas include logos places on uniforms or a group message that players can share.The regular season begins Thursday.