<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4802061" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

It's been one year since a terrible crash on the Bay Bridge that destroyed a toll booth and killed a toll taker. Now, after questions by the ABC7 I-Team, transit officials have finally decided to reopen the toll lane. (KGO-TV)