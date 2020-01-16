storm

Storm triggers Flood Advisory for parts of Bay Area

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The most potent storm in weeks has caused the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Advisory for parts of the Bay Area.

The NWS says that some locations that might experience minor flooding include San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley, Richmond, Daly City, San Mateo, San Leandro, Alameda, South San Francisco, San Rafael, San Bruno, Pacifica, San Pablo, Burlingame, El Cerrito, Millbrae and Albany. The Flood Advisory is in effect until 10:45 a.m.



An Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory has been issued for southeastern Marin County, northwestern Alameda County, northwestern San Mateo County, west central Contra Costa County and San Francisco County.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the storm will bring heavy rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail and even snow to parts of the Bay Area. The storm ranks a 2 on the ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale.

