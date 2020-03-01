Bayview fire: Crews battling 4-alarm fire in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Fire Department is responding to a four-alarm fire near Interstate 280 in the Bayview area.

Officials reported the fire around 8:45 p.m., burning on the corner Toland Street and Evans Avenue. This is an industrial area of San Francisco.

Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter says the building, which they believe was a storage facility, has collapsed.

The fire is still not under control, Lt. Baxter said. About 100 firefighters are at the scene.

High winds and live wires are also issues, according to Lt. Baxter.

"We have live wires down. And we have vehicles adjacent to this warehouse that are catching on fire. We are aware of this and working aggressively with over 100 firefighters to get this contained," he said.

The cause is unknown at this time. There are no reports of injuries so far.

Streets around the area are closed and the public is asked to stay away.



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
