Drop-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic brings relief to one of SF's hardest-hit communities

"I had been so worried," said Brenda Cook.
VACCINE TRACKER: Here's how CA is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
It is a bit of an experiment for the San Francisco Department of Public Health, based on facts and necessity. The city inoculated, here, based on zip codes and being age 65 or older.
The Bayview is one of San Francisco's hardest hit neighborhoods. Infection rates stand at roughly 10 percent.
"The city wants to make sure that communities hit hardest by COVID are getting low barrier access to the vaccine," said Anna Robert. She runs the Southeast Health Center, which is doing the inoculations.
RELATED: Bay Area COVID-19 tracker
If your zip code is 94124 or 94135, or if you are 65+ and part of the San Francisco Health Network, the clinic will have 200 doses a day, seven days a week, for an unannounced period of time.
Being here felt good for 81-year-old Lawrence Blount.
"The thing is a killer. You don't know when you get it. You don't even know if you have it."
Sal Alcala felt the same relief now that his mother, Abagai, received the vaccination.
"I was worried for her every day for a year."
Not anymore.
She will receive her second dose in a month.
If you have a question or comment about the COVID-19 vaccine, submit via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic