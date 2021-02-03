COVID-19 vaccine

Drop-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic brings relief to one of SF's hardest-hit communities

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In San Francisco's Bayview District, it should come as no surprise how good news spreads -- word of mouth and a bit of social networking. It led to a long line of people social distancing at a coronavirus vaccine drop-in clinic on Keith Street.

"I had been so worried," said Brenda Cook.

VACCINE TRACKER: Here's how CA is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

It is a bit of an experiment for the San Francisco Department of Public Health, based on facts and necessity. The city inoculated, here, based on zip codes and being age 65 or older.

The Bayview is one of San Francisco's hardest hit neighborhoods. Infection rates stand at roughly 10 percent.

"The city wants to make sure that communities hit hardest by COVID are getting low barrier access to the vaccine," said Anna Robert. She runs the Southeast Health Center, which is doing the inoculations.

RELATED: Bay Area COVID-19 tracker

If your zip code is 94124 or 94135, or if you are 65+ and part of the San Francisco Health Network, the clinic will have 200 doses a day, seven days a week, for an unannounced period of time.

Being here felt good for 81-year-old Lawrence Blount.

"The thing is a killer. You don't know when you get it. You don't even know if you have it."

Sal Alcala felt the same relief now that his mother, Abagai, received the vaccination.

"I was worried for her every day for a year."

Not anymore.

She will receive her second dose in a month.

If you have a question or comment about the COVID-19 vaccine, submit via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybayviewbayview / hunters pointsan franciscovaccineshealthcoronavirus californiaelderlycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
CA COVID-19 metrics drop, but will there be another surge?
Feds to start sending COVID vaccine to pharmacies next week
Some CVS pharmacies across CA to offer COVID-19 vaccines
Benicia hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic for seniors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California Dreaming: Why are wildfires getting worse?
Why do people want to recall Newsom? We explain
CA COVID-19 metrics drop, but will there be another surge?
SF officials vow to crack down on crime after 2 horrific murders
Why are people leaving CA? In-depth look at population shifts
3 critically injured after explosion on SoCal film set
Lowell High could become part of SF's random lottery system
Show More
Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO
Miss your friends? Here's what's now allowed in the Bay Area
Data shows every Bay Area county's COVID-19 status
2 CA counties move to less restrictive tiers
Meet the longtime Amazon exec who will become CEO
More TOP STORIES News