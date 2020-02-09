Coronavirus outbreak: BBB warns of phony face masks, other scams amid heightened concerns

Officials are warning consumers of online scammers claiming to have face masks and other items to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The Better Business Bureau says some people are selling low-quality counterfeit masks.

Meanwhile, online retailers might take your money and never send the mask or other products, according to the BBB. Others might just take your credit card information.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Drone hovering over China to scold people without masks

"In the worst cases, these sites are actually a way to steal your personal and credit card information, opening you up to identity theft," the organization said in a statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says masks don't offer much protection for the general public.

RELATED: With heightened concern over coronavirus, do you really need a mask?

There have only been a handful of reported cases in the U.S. and the chance that the general public would be exposed to the virus is very minimal, health officials say.

So in essence, it would be a waste of your time to wear a mask, but there's also no harm in doing it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
medicaloutbreakcoronavirusu.s. & worldscamvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Stars arrive at Oscars red carpet in Hollywood
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
Oscars 2020 Live: When, how to watch
Oscars 2020 full list of nominees
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
LIST: Bay Area Oscar nominees
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
Show More
Winds cause fallen trees, power outages in Bay Area
ABC7 News at 92nd Oscars
Here's a behind the scenes tour of red carpet preparations
Laura Dern dishes on Oscar-nominated 'Marriage Story' role
Mother of 4-year-old Richmond boy killed in hit-and-run pleads for help
More TOP STORIES News